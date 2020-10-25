NSCDC urges residents to obey curfew in Kaduna State

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Kaduna State Command has appealed to residents of the state to obey the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state to forestall any breakdown of law of order.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Nuradeen Abdullahi, made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen by the Command’s Spokesperson, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe in Kaduna on Sunday.

Abdullahi said the call had become necessary in order to prevent a recurrence of what had happened in some states, resulting in loss of lives and property.

“Already I have directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, Head of Departments and Units to ensure full mobilisation of personnel and deploy them in the state to ensure full compliance with the government’s directive.

“In response to a possible breakdown of law and order, Kaduna State Government has extended throughout the state the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed in some communities in Chikun and Kaduna South Local Government Areas,’’ the commandant said.

According to him, the measure as explained by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, is to safeguard our communities, lives, and property and contain criminal elements looting public and private assets.

“The extension of the 24-hour curfew to all the 23 local government areas of the state is effective immediately.

“Aruwan noted that the Kaduna State Government would keep the situation under review and regretted the inconvenience it might cause law-abiding citizens,’’ Abdullahi said.

He appealed to all residents of the state to kindly bear with the state government as it took necessary action to maintain law and order and to protect the right of citizens to live in peace.

Abdullahi said the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, had directed all commands and formations of the corps to protect national assets, infrastructure and also protect lives and property.

He said the directive followed the wake of violence that broke out in view of #Endsars protests in the country.

