NSCDC officer allegedly manhandles NTA staff over refusal to pay bribe

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

An officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Akwa Ibom State has beaten up and inflicted injuries on a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), in Uyo, Mr Imo Etimudo for alleged bribery refusal.

It was gathered that Etimudo, was manhandled by the NSCDC officers allegedly on the orders of staff of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), identified as Mr Joseph Umoh.

The NTA staff said Umoh on Saturday led the PHEDC team to the estate where he lives to disconnect consumers who have not paid their electricity bills.

Narrating his ordeal to newsmen in Uyo, he said, ”the PHEDC team came to where I live at Anniversary Estate along Idoro road in Uyo. We have not had electricity in the estate for over a year now.

”On Saturday they came and knocked at my gate and I opened for them. They demanded my electricity bill and I told them I don’t have it because we have not had light for over a year and that that may be why they don’t give us bills.

”They said okay that I should give them money and I asked them what the money they were demanding was for. They replied that their ‘oga’ said I should find them something so I went out to see their ‘oga’.

”As I soon I went to see their boss they dropped my wires. At that point, I demanded to know why they dropped the wire since we have not enjoyed the electricity supply for a very long time.

”They said they are disconnecting me and going with my wires because I refused to give them money. I insisted they can’t go with the wires after disconnecting me. I tried to stop them from taking the wires.

”I wasn’t the only person affected. The branch manager of Keystone Bank lives here too. They met him in person and demanded money from him. The man refused to give them money and they also brought down his wire.

”I tried reaching the State Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to intervene but he said he was indisposed so I decided to drive out in my car to seek help.

”On my way out I was blocked by NSCDC and the PHEDC officials who attacked and beat me up and inflicted serious injuries on my head and back”.

However, the state leadership of the NUJ told newsmen on Sunday evening that the State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Samuel Fadeyi has scheduled a meeting today (Monday) with the State Chairman of the union, Comrade Amos Etuk to address the matter.

Vanguard

