NOUN fixes Monday for resumption of academic activities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, will resume academic activities on Monday, October 12, 2020, the institution has said.

NOUN, in a statement by its Director, Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, Friday night, said the resumption “follows the recent decision of the Federal Government on re-opening of all academic institutions.”

The university had suspended all academic activities on March 20, 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

ALSO READ:

He said the university management has directed all members of staff to resume duty on Monday.

According to him, the university Registrar, Mr Felix I. Edoka, had advised the staffers to strictly abide by all the known COVID-19 safety protocols while at work, saying any breach would not be tolerated.

He added that the Registrar informed all deans, directors and heads of unit to ensure compliance with both the resumption and the safety measures.

NOUN students were able to continue with their studies from home during the six-month lockdown.

The university is an Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institution which requires no classroom attendance.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: