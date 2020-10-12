No ENDSARS protester killed in my palace ― Soun of Ogbomoso

Kindly Share This Story:

The Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade, has reacted to report that three protesters were feared dead after ENDSARS protesters attacked his palace on Sunday.

In a press statement clarifying what actually transpired, the monarch said; “none of the protesters were attacked by the palace household but rather a chief who was pelted with stones by the hoodlums sustained serious injuries.”

The statement signed by Toyin Ajamu, the Principal Secretary to the monarch, described the attackers as “hoodlums and miscreants, disguised as protesters against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)”.

Ajamu also noted that there was “wanton destruction of properties and vehicles at the palace…. and despite the needless provocations and ill-treatment meted out to the Royal household during the violent attack on the Palace, the Paramount ruler and his household did not retaliate.

“Kabiyesi who was with his chiefs and subjects including the Minister of Youths and Sports Development (an indigene of Ogbomoso), when the hoodlums invaded the palace, advised the palace staff to refrain from attacking the hoodlums”.

The ENDSARS protest which commenced a few days ago has spread across the nation. According to report, a young man, Isiaka Jimoh, was said to have been killed during the protest in Ogbomoso.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo command, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, in a statement issued in Ibadan on Saturday, said that the police did not fire a single shot at any protester.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his address on Monday has however ordered the investigation of Jimoh’s death.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: