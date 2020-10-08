Nnamdi Kanu tasks moderator of US Vice Presidential debate on alleged violence in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has urged the moderator of the Vice Presidential debate, in the United States of America, Susan Page, to ask the candidates about how their administrations would address the alleged growing violence in Nigeria.

In a statement by Mazi Kanu, made available to newsmen by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the pro Biafra leader, alleged that atrocities that are occurring on a daily basis, including state-sanctioned killings of Christians, Jews and other religious minorities in Nigeria, are going largely unnoticed by the international community.

Mazi Kanu’s statement read on part, “America’s history of defending the human rights of the persecuted and the oppressed around the world sets the nation apart and is why we, Biafrans, continue to work with our supporters in the United States to hold the Nigerian government accountable for its violent actions.

“Unfortunately, the atrocities that are occurring on a daily basis, including state-sanctioned killings of Christians, Jews and other religious minorities in Nigeria, are going largely unnoticed by the international community.

“That is why we would urge the moderator in tonight’s debate to ask Vice President Pence and Senator Harris specific questions about how their administration would address the growing violence targeting Christians and Jews specifically in Nigeria, often at the hands of Boko Haram and Fulani militants.

“The Nigerian diaspora in the United States knows that when its government speaks, the world listens, and when the United States acts, innocent lives can be saved.

“It is time for the U.S. to speak and it is time for the U.S. to take action. And it should all begin at the debate when the candidates can describe how they view America’s role in the world and whether they will continue to carry out their nation’s unmatched legacy of protecting the defenseless by confronting powerful evil forces.”

“Whoever cares for more information on human rights abuse in Miferia should please see the materials chronicling human rights abuses perpetrated against Biafrans in Nigeria that were sent to Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur for extra judicial, summary or arbitrary executions at the United Nations.

“The information was provided for possible inclusion in a report on Nigeria, which is expected to be released later this year. Ms. Callamard visited Nigeria in 2019 to investigate reports of violence and injustice against innocent Nigerians.”

“The Indigenous People of Biafra is an organization that represents the social, political and economic interests of Biafrans in Nigeria. The group aims to ensure that the human rights violations occurring across Nigeria will be acknowledged and confronted, perpetrators will be prosecuted, and religion minorities across Nigeria will be protected by the international community.”

Vanguard

