Nkechi Blessing unveiled as latest face of Kaya by Mimi brand

Award-winning actor, serial entrepreneur, and brand ambassador, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for the Kaya by Mimi Brand.

The announcement was made on October 2, 2020, at the Lagos impact hub, Ikoyi, in a small official gathering that had the presence of her manager and representatives from the Kaya by Mimi brand.

This collaboration marks the start of a grand beginning for the Kaya by Mimi brand that seeks to provide herbs and potions that enhances sexual pleasure among couples, asides myriad of other benefits.

Nkechi Blessing has been described as the perfect influencer for the client’s niche says @laerryblue representative for Kaya by Mimi when asked the reason for the decision to have Nkechi Blessing as the new face of the brand.

‘’Nkechi who is always in the news, sparking up conversations, top of mind, with a growing and engaging fan base, came as top on our list when we were making decisions on the next face for the Kaya by Mimi brand.’’

Oji Akponehwe Miracle, the Kaya by Mimi brand founder, said, his product “established over the years has consistently helped in increasing sexual awareness and wellness, through herbs and spices that serve as sexual enhancers and local aphrodisiacs.”

He said, “the Kaya by Mimi products consists of sweets, lubricants, perfumes, herbs, sweeteners, powders and spices that not only enhances sexual pleasure but also has other health benefits such as providing solutions to vaginal dryness to prevent injury, ensuring social stability by keeping couples together and happily married.”

According to him, other benefits include “great fragrances that boosts confidence and helps lighten the mood of women, potions for attracting favor, money and successful relationships.

We’re super excited about this new synergy, and we look forward to a fruitful relationship with our latest ambassador.”

