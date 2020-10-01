Nigerians should question their elected leaders on good governance, accountability – Loyibo

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

A Niger Delta activist and traditional prime minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa states, Chief Mike Loyibo, has tasked Nigerians to hold their elected officials at the local and state levels to account on good governance and accountability as they celebrate the country at 60.

He also asked all Nigerians to queue in unity behind President Muhammadu Buhari and support him in his drive to reposition the country for greater heights.

Chief Loyibo in a statement to congratulate Nigerians on the Independence Day celebration, noted that though governance in the country is mostly viewed internationally at the federal level, citizens should also do their parts by holding their elected officials accountable on good governance.

He said: “As we celebrate Nigeria at 60, we should pray for our leaders and elected government officials and also ask them questions on governance.

“As we task the federal government under the leadership of President Buhari, we should also do same to other elected officials from the local to federal level including the national assembly.

“In the area of peace, enough of attacks by insurgents in the country especially by Boko Haram and other ethno-religious clashes in parts of the country, hence am using this medium to insist that peace and unity should be our watchword.”

The traditional chief also commended the federal government on the way and manner it handled the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and appealed to all Nigerians to follow the prevention measures by the NCDC towards ensuring that the spread of the disease stopped in the country.

