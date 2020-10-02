Nigerians disappointed as Google Search shows Agbani Darego as ugliest Miss World

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

In 2001, Nigeria’s Agbani Darego made history as the first black queen to win Miss World in a very captivating fashion.

Fast forward to 2020, the coronavirus year, October precisely, the Independent Month, social media is on a meltdown as Google Search shows Darego as ugliest Miss World (You don’t have to check it too you know?).

Nigerians might be divided within, but nothing unites citizens of the most populous black nation in the world than misrepresenting one of their own. Social media, Twitter, like a fuel-laden fallen taker, exploded over Agbani Darego misjudged as the ugliest Miss World.

Many query questions flooding the timelines and appreciating tweets to drum support for the ever beautiful beauty queen, though some had reservations as to how beautiful Darego was as a Miss World.

But her intelligence, which apparently is one of the criteria, stood her out and that poses a fact, everybody can connect with.

First noticed by a Twitter user with the handle, Growth Queen, she said: “I find it interesting that the results to “Who is the most beautiful Miss World” on Google shows links to various rankings. But “Who is the ugliest Miss world” gives you Agbani Darego’s profile, full stop.”

I find it interesting that the results to “Who is the most beautiful Miss World” on Google shows links to various rankings. But “Who is the most ugly Miss world” gives you Agbani Darego’s profile, full stop. pic.twitter.com/HFcto0vQLr — Growth Queen 🐝 (@oluremi_x) October 2, 2020

Williams Chidera, in pure sarcasm, wrote: “I wouldn’t blame google because there’s an algorithm that does this sorting, just as it is when you search for idiot and check images. But the websites that said Agbani Darego is ugly you won’t be unfortunate I can’t lie.”

I wouldn’t blame google because there’s an algorithm that does this sorting, just as it is when you search for idiot and check images. But the websites that said agbani darego is ugly you won’t be unfortunate I can’t lie pic.twitter.com/L1EcZWYAXS — Williams Chidera (@lliamdera) October 2, 2020

Mr Ranky queried that “How on earth Will anybody say Priyanka Chopra is more beutiful than Agbani Darego?

do I have issues with my eyes??

How on earth Will anybody say Priyanka Chopra is more beutiful than Agbani Darego?🤔🤔

do i have issues with my eyes?? https://t.co/NKOZYf3uIr — Mr Ranky (@Rankyakab) October 2, 2020

And there more tweets disapproving the Google result flooded in:

Someone will just open mouth and say Agbani Darego is not beautiful Na ment??? — 👸 Prittnces👸 (@Prittnces) October 2, 2020

A whole agbani darego that became an adjective in Nigeria for describing slim girls. While growing up every slim girl was called agbani . It’s this same agbani that google is calling ugly. That audacity sha https://t.co/PQWRL8wLty — andriemedia (@babidrea2) October 2, 2020

Dear @Google @GoogleTrends, @AgbaniDarego__ is a stunner anytime, anyday👸👌If you think otherwise, then you have a problem.

Agbani Darego is absolutely beautiful 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xzTfsG5Z0d — Faustina Oputu (@Therealblondiva) October 2, 2020

How dare google refer to Agbani derego as ‘ugly’ just because she’s BLACK. pic.twitter.com/9OzXMLQbuh — mazinny (@zinny07726406) October 2, 2020

Time to write a whole lot of “The most beautiful miss world is Agbani Darego”. Africa, shall we? https://t.co/fBDm893zbq — The African Millennial ❁ (@tomiwale_) October 2, 2020

Agbani Darego

Racism at its peak. I stan with you always 🙌💃💃❤👊 — David (@brondshop) October 2, 2020

This is a self fulfilling balderdash…

So someone tagged Agbani Darego as ugliest miss world and since the internet never forgets, if we go online to search we keep driving traffic to that tag. 😅 — The_One_Word_Guy🤐💧 (@Chrisdulcet) October 2, 2020

The only thing that made University of Port Harcourt to stand out was the Victory of Agbani Darego as Miss world in 2001

Aside that, it launched it into full time prostitution for some students — Israel Denson (@Israel_Denson) October 2, 2020

Agbani Darego appreciation post:

I don’t care what anybody says, this is the most beautiful Miss World for me pic.twitter.com/GCkCZYKs3N — Uncle Bayotics (@unclebayotics) October 2, 2020

