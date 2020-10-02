Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Nigerians disappointed as Google Search shows Agbani Darego as ugliest Miss World

On 9:18 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Nigerians disappointed as Google Search shows Agbani Darego as ugliest Miss World
Agbani Darego

Victor Ogunyinka

In 2001, Nigeria’s Agbani Darego made history as the first black queen to win Miss World in a very captivating fashion.

Fast forward to 2020, the coronavirus year, October precisely, the Independent Month, social media is on a meltdown as Google Search shows Darego as ugliest Miss World (You don’t have to check it too you know?).

Nigerians might be divided within, but nothing unites citizens of the most populous black nation in the world than misrepresenting one of their own. Social media, Twitter, like a fuel-laden fallen taker, exploded over Agbani Darego misjudged as the ugliest Miss World.

Many query questions flooding the timelines and appreciating tweets to drum support for the ever beautiful beauty queen, though some had reservations as to how beautiful Darego was as a Miss World.

But her intelligence, which apparently is one of the criteria, stood her out and that poses a fact, everybody can connect with.

First noticed by a Twitter user with the handle, Growth Queen, she said: “I find it interesting that the results to “Who is the most beautiful Miss World” on Google shows links to various rankings. But “Who is the ugliest Miss world” gives you Agbani Darego’s profile, full stop.”

Williams Chidera, in pure sarcasm, wrote: “I wouldn’t blame google because there’s an algorithm that does this sorting, just as it is when you search for idiot and check images. But the websites that said Agbani Darego is ugly you won’t be unfortunate I can’t lie.”

 

ALSO READ: Girl, 11, gang-raped to death in Lagos

Mr Ranky queried that “How on earth Will anybody say Priyanka Chopra is more beutiful than Agbani Darego?

do I have issues with my eyes??

And there more tweets disapproving the Google result flooded in:

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!