Nigerian online marketplace expands as purple.shop, purpleTv debut

By Juliet Umeh

An ecosystem of brands focused on creating lifestyle experiences, Purple Group is launching an e-commerce site, purple.shop.

Purple.shop is a full-service e-commerce platform that leverages the Group’s retail base online, and helps stores and other businesses in its centres reach more customers through online channels.

The site provides more than just retail, but also marketing elements and real-time analytics to enable growth for businesses. It is described as unique extension of a physical mall to a digital platform.

The group also noted that an online media content channel, purpletv will be launched alongside purple.shop. The online TV will be dedicated to promoting all Purple’s brands and partners.

The company said: “Contents generated and featured on the platform will be a combination of lifestyle, news and entertainment to suit the nature of businesses present in the centres and the interests of target audience across all Purple products.

“Purple Group will premiere the purple commercial and have performing acts such as Joeboy and other A-list artistes.”There will also be free tickets to shop online at a discounted price exclusive to the first 1000 people to sign up,”

The group’s lifestyle services span across real estate, retail, e-commerce, media and advertising, entertainment and family fun, and financial services amongst others.

All are focused on driving the company’s mission to create lifestyle experiences for consumers with convenience, affordability and finesse.

