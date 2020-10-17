Nigerian leaders should learn political tolerance from US politics – Joseph James Nantomah

Kindly Share This Story:

United States-based Nigerian rising investor and political strategist, Joseph James Nantomah whose contributions has been recognized by President Donald Trump has advised Nigerian politicians to show more tolerance urging them to draw lessons from the US political terrain.

Joseph Nantomah who is popularly known as The Black Mentor was a campaign member for Governor Scott Walker of Wisconsin before he was tapped for the Republican national planning committee member helping President Donald Trump to seek reelection come November 23, 2020.

Speaking about the impact of his US political exposures, he said, “I feel humbled to have been a campaign member in 2018 for the then Governor of Wisconsin, Governor Scott Walker who found me and brought into the limelight of American Politics. The exposure gave me a firm grasp of how the two major parties see things from their perspectives. I feel honored to have served in the capacity that I did and now as a national planning committee member for the current administration.”

“I learnt to be fair and tolerant even when you are on the losing side. In the 2018 elections, the party I campaigned for lost the elections in my state and we accepted defeat without causing any havoc or problems. It’s my hope that Nigerian politicians will learn from that,” The Black Mentor added.

The Port Harcourt born businessman, project management expert and philanthropist raised the Nigerian flag high on American soil when he was honoured by President Donald Trump on September 9th on the President Honours Roll.

As expected his contributions didn’t go unnoticed as he was made the Who is Who Professionals and Who is Who in America roll calls, respectively.

All these were in recognition of his entrepreneurship and business acumen from running up to 13 businesses, which makes him an employer of labour and contributor to the American economy.

READ ALSO:

With a burden to give back, he disclosed that his foundation was able to feed 25,000 persons and aided Medium and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with grants across Africa. He credited United States Vice President, Mike Pence for firing up his desire to give back which led to launch of Prosperity for Africa, his modest philanthropic initiative.

To underscore his philanthropy, The Black Mentor recalls, “In 2018 when I met the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence he sold me the American Dream. He said to me, ‘the American Dream is for people to come here, work hard and always give back’. This made me set up Prosperity of Africa, a non-profit in 2019 and during the pandemic we fed 25,000 Africans in Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda.

Speaking about his motivations in his early days on US soil, Nantomah revealed, “I had one thing working for me which was my mindset. I had to work on my mind always and that made all the difference for me. I had issues of peer pressure, people wanting me to be normal and do things the way they all did it. I had never been a 9 – 5 person but as a business man my whole life, a lot of people did not understand my reason for looking at setting up a business instead of doing a 9-5. I hope people can learn from my experience.”

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: