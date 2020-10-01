NigeriaAt60: Stop complaining against government, Prophet Omale tells Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

SENIOR Pastor of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has slammed Nigerians who speak ill of the nation, saying they would not be justified to complain if the government underperforms.

Omale said this in a sermon during a special service to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary tagged: ‘Oh Lord, Save Our Land’ in Abuja on Thursday.

“Happy Independence Day to all Nigerians. We must remain free in our minds. Let our faith show in disposition and words remain proud of the country.

“Let us believe in ourselves and celebrate this nation. America is a great country because citizens believe in their country and speak good things about their nation. There are killings in the US but the people still confess good things about their country,” the cleric said.

Omale also said Nigerians should hold the governments accountable rather than isolate politicians for public shaming.

“But we Nigerians are the problems of this nation. Every government that comes, we criticize.

“People who always criticise their leaders rarely prosper. Imperfection will not cease until Jesus comes. So, why continue the criticism?” the Prophet queried.

