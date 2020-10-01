NIGERIA@60: Lalong task Nigerians on peace, patriotism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has reiterated that peace, patriotism and unity are the values all Nigerians must imbibe in the ongoing quest to keep the country one and move it forward.

The Governor maintained that despite the challenges being faced, the country recorded some levels of achievements which call for celebration as it clocks 60 years of independence.

Giving his thoughts in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, Lalong congratulated the people of Plateau State and all Nigerians on the occasion stressing what the country needs at this time is for its citizens to remain united and shun all corrupt and other divisive tendencies.

He said, “Although the nation has passed through many challenges over the years, its citizens have equally demonstrated resilience, patriotism, faith and determination to ensure that the country remains together and makes progress. Ours is a great nation endowed by God in all aspects and we must continue to work together in eliminating all the factors that have held us back from attaining our potentials and the dream of our forefathers.

“The achievements we have recorded in various fields such as education, health, sports, science, agriculture, infrastructure and technology among others are a clear indication that we can hold our own in the comity of nations. What is needed is for us to be united and remove corruption, intolerance and other negative tendencies that disrupt our growth.”

Vanguard

