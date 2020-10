Kindly Share This Story:

Prince Ned Nwoko earlier in the week received a delegation from the Nigeria Youth Congress at his Abuja Office. The team came to pledge their solidarity to him in appreciation for his fight for the Eradication of Malaria in Nigeria.

They also promised to contribute their little quota in sensitisation as well as ensuring a clean Nigeria which is the first step in the Eradication of Malaria as put forward by the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation.

Kindly Share This Story: