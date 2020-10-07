Nigeria UK based ex-beauty queen extols late mother

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria born, UK based ex beauty queen and Accountant by profession, Ms. Chichi Adamma Mbagwu has expressed with mixed feelings the lost her grandmother, Mrs. Josephine Chinwe Ezeiru, at age 80.

Mbagwu who hails from Anambra State and practices her career in England described her granny as someone she loves so much. She made this known to newsmen as the funeral arrangements is on the planning stage scheduled to hold on November 1, 2020 in her home town, in Anambra State.

In a release, she stated that though, her granny may have lived on, but memories of the times they spent together will never be forgotten. While describing late Josephine Chinwe Ezeiru, her grand daughter, Chichi Mbagwu stressed on some few dispositions of her grandma. She stated that late Josephine was more of a godmother to her, especially with her rare love, care and charismatic discipline.

Mrs Ndidi Mbagwu, her daughter and mother to Chichi also expressed sadness over the death of her mother. Speaking from UK in a sobber mood, she applauded her mother for a life well spent. She was also saddened that her job as a nurse in UK did not allow her time to be with her beloved mom before she passed on.

