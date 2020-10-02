Nigeria should be ready to match other developed countries ― IBB

Kindly Share This Story:

Former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) has started Nigeria should be ready to focus on the big picture of matching with other developed countries of the world.

This is just as he noted that with the teeming youth population of Nigeria, all focus should be on technology-driven governance.

Speaking at a Channels interview, Friday evening, IBB stated that going forward after its diamond celebration, Nigeria should focus more on improving governance, infrastructure, and more importantly, technology.

“We need to be able to compete with other developed nations, we have a strong youth population that should be in a position to carry compete with other developed nations.

Vanguard

