Nigeria @60: We owe our unity to God — Rivers APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State has said the unity of the nation was an act of God.

The party also said the nation in the celebration of its 60th Independence Day Anniversary was on the better stand on diversification and infrastructural development.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, noted that although there have been hiccups on the way, Nigerians still have reason to be thankful to God for his mercy, blessings, and protection.

Nwuke said: “We are celebrating 60 years of nationhood. It has not been easy. It has been bumpy some of the time, but we have remained a united and sovereign nation.

“As a nation, we owe our country’s survival to God who has shown infinite mercy and secured our aspirations as a people. Thanks to Him, our undying effort to build a more resourceful and transparent system that is responsive, God-fearing and fair has remained on course.

Nwuke commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the courage and determination in tackling pressing national issues and the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, for the impacts in the rail sector.

He said: “We are particularly pleased with the efforts being made to diversify the economy, provide meaningful infrastructure, surmount insecurity and instability, and lay the foundation for a prosperous, progressive and healthy nation.

“The APC salutes the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the good work he is doing to rejuvenate Nigeria’s rail sector. In doing so, our leader has emerged a true patriot that Nigerians are proud of”, the statement said.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: