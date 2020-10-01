Breaking News
Nigeria @ 60: Green and White Ambassador prays for wise leaders, godly leadership

Amb. Juliet Geoffrey Porbeni, Founder/President, Miss Green and White Nigeria for Peace wishes all Nigerians a Happy Diamond Anniversary.

She urges Nigerians to always pray for a better life, good job, and excellent infrastructural facilities and for God to grant us wise leaders whose hearts will set to know and seek true wisdom, healing over the economy, restoration of agriculture, and godly leadership.

Pray for wisdom in the utilization of the nation’s resources especially the oil and let us stand against corruption, terrorism, and plan on how to make our country a better place to live.

Independence comes with responsibility and we as the citizens of Nigeria must fulfill all our responsibilities to keep our nation safe and growing.”

We also need to be thankful to those great lives who made Nigeria proud, I pray that the labour of our past heroes shall not be in vain.

May God continue to uplift the country’s glory and peace through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns.

I hope this independence day brings you happiness and hope.

I wish you all a happy 60th independence Day

God bless NIGERIA

