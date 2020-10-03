Nigeria @ 60: Buhari deserves to be celebrated,says Galadanchi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE National Coordinator of Citizens Action for Good Governance,CAGG,Nasir Galadanchi, has said President Muhammadu Buhari deserves to be celebrated alongside the nation’s 60th Independent Anniversary.

Speaking at a special celebration rally in Abuja,Galadanchi noted that President Buhari’s policies and programmes in agriculture have transformed peasant farmers into millionaires, and also pave way for diversification of the economy.

To this end,he insisted that the president deserved to be celebrated as according to him,this means a return to the past when the nation was foremost in agriculture.

“The various executive orders have also helped to fast-track economic growth and development. There is also access to loans by small and medium scale enterprises, and many other efforts being made to add value to the lives of Nigerians,” Galadanci said.

On the Coronavirus pandemic and the federal government’s efforts, he said that with the frantic effort by the government to combat spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, the curve has been flattened and that with the effort of the government in collaboration with the private sector there is now a sharp decline in number of cases.

Speaking further he said as part of its sustainability recovery plan, he said that the government among others, introduced the SMSME Survival Fund and most importantly to secure the future of the younger generation, the government created the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.

He said, “We urge all our brothers and sisters to key into this laudable initiative and benefit maximally.”

He also said the government is not resting on the issue of security as it has become the focal point of the President.

Galadanci said, “The government has never rested or relaxed her will to fight insurgency, banditry, kidnappings and other criminal elements. We want to state that Nigerians should not be cajoled by sentimental persons who don’t mean well for them but should understand that this government is for them.”

He also expressed gratitude to the President for signing the Nigerian Police Act 2020 into law.

Galadanci said that it will go a long way to addressing the challenges of structuring, appointments, promotions, trainings, postings, welfare, pension and retirement benefits of the Nigeria Police Force as identified in the new Act.

He said, “The singular action is unprecedented, timely and highly commendable. It no doubt underscores the administration’s desire and resolve to re-position the Police Force.

By the stroke of your assent, you have positively altered the policing narratives in Nigeria as the Nigerian Police Act 2020 has given legal backing to the principle of community policing and addressed vital issues that have, historically, been inhibiting seamless police administration and optimal law enforcement service delivery.”

He said the act has put in placed legal framework that will address critical welfare concerns of personnel of the Force in a manner that will motivate them on a sustainable basis.

On the issue of increase electricity tariff and pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), he solicited the understanding of Nigerians adding that it was not intentional to plunge Nigerians into hardship as claimed and exaggerated by some people who don’t understand how market forces works.

He added, “We celebrate the 36 states governors, members of the National Assembly as well as the state Houses of Assembly. They are indeed the symbol of our democracy. We also celebrate judiciary for helping to strengthen and stabilize our democracy.

“We commended the efforts of our gallant Armed Forces and Service Chiefs for their commitment towards protecting the territorial integrity of our nation and steaming the tide of banditry, insurgency and all forms of criminality.

“The present Administration fought corruption to a level that there is appreciable level of decency in both public and private sectors.

The returned of P&ID USD6.6bn in damages plus interest of seven percent per year by a court in Britain as well as the increased in minimum wage of civil servants including the reorganization and reforms in the public service including capacity building.”

