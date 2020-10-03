NIGERIA @ 60 A Political Overhaul Is Due

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dr. Ugoji Egbujo

Nigeria is sixty. The running hasn’t been smooth. The system and the players have failed society. Despite the best efforts of the current government, fundamental weaknesses in political culture and structure have hampered the country.

We can’t limp on

In the beginning, it was the parliamentary system of government with regional partitions. The regions kept their money and paid taxes. Then the crisis of the first republic set in and questioned the political arrangement. That republic collapsed in the January 1966 coup. With the benefit of hindsight, the military should have let the system learn to walk by crawling first. The military, searching for unity, established a unitary system of government that would sweep away regional autonomy and concentrate power at the centre. That was supposed to force national unity. We now know better; unity can’t be decreed.

The pogrom and civil war happened and deepened the wounds of the toddler nation. States were created under a federal government. Military interruptions caused retrogressions in political culture. Before the military left in 1979, it crafted a constitution that bequeathed a presidential system of government. Again the democratic system wasn’t allowed to take baby steps. The military jumped back in 1983, to curb drift and corruption. After the series of military coups of the ’80s and ’90s, the military conjured a 1999 constitution and left the stage. That constitution, like that of 1979, ordained yet again the presidential system of government without understanding the complexity of the collective.

The thinking has remained that a strong centre would keep everybody together. It’s been 60 years of independence and 21 years of uninterrupted presidential democratic governance. The presidential system doesn’t fit. The system was supposed to enhance national unity in having a nationally elected powerful president in whom the executive powers of the federal government and the command of the armed forces is vested. It produced presidents and governors whose enormous powers caused distortions that inhibited development. The presidential system was always going to be a risk. But in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious strife-prone, third world country, the presidential system in a federal set up looked promising for peace and stability.

The presidential system has not forged unity. What it has done is to incite mad rush for the centralized power and exacerbate the feelings of marginalization amongst those who feel left out of the power equation. Though many of the failings of the system are attributable to the degeneration of the moral fabric of our society and the ineptitude of the political class, we look at an alternative. It is true that a fractious society where the elites have elevated tokenism to government policy and the impoverished masses are political pawns in the hands of wily corrupt politicians the country might crumble under any system. The presidential system of government will quicken our fall.

At 60, and after many years of political stagnation under the presidential system, we must think of other options.

The parliamentary system of government has its weaknesses. Without a sovereign to gird it; without an institution that connects the past to the future and embodies public morality and values to underpin it; without a shared sense of nationhood; we could break apart, crumble easily. Yet the parliamentary system has enormous benefits that meet our most pressing needs. I would suggest we return to the parliamentary system under a six regional structure. But how would the switch impact on our troubles?

Economy

Our economy has a weak structure. Our income stream is low; we depend on oil for most of our foreign exchange earnings. But that’s not the tragedy. Most of what we earn we use to maintain a bloated government. That’s unpardonable profligacy. On average, our recurrent expenditure vote constitutes 70-75% of our annual budget. Our recurrent expenditure plus debt servicing gulp 100% of our earnings. It should startle us. We borrow to do everything else. We cannot survive if we continue to spend all our earnings on recurrent expenditure and service our growing loans.

Our government is obese.

What then must we do?

We must urgently cut the size of our government and free up money for capital expenditure. Apart from greed and folly, the presidential system of government is responsible for our oversized governments and unsustainable overheads. The parliamentary system will reduce drastically the amount of money we use to maintain the executive. And with the executive power domiciled in the lower house, we can do away with the senate. If we choose to retain the senate as a stabilizer and equalizer of some sort, we can prune it bare bones.

The switch to the parliamentary system will bring yet more gains. With the subsumption of the executive into the parliament, we won’t only trim the government; we will make it more efficient. In the presidential system, which we practice clumsily, the executive and legislature dissipate tons of energy bickering over budgets, working at cross purposes. We see padded budgets that are out of sync with the plans of the executive; we see wonky budgets that are practically left unimplemented; we see budgets that stroll in July—too late to be useful. The parliamentary system of government will cure these ills because the executive will be part of the parliament, so much friction would vanish.

Politics

The changes the parliamentary system will bring to our politics will be fundamental. What our politics needs are devolution of powers and a weakening of the centre; prudent representation; less expensive electioneering and reduction of the impact of money and violence on electoral outcomes; the democratization of prosperity and sense of belonging.

While a return to the parliamentary system and the regional structure won’t be a magic recipe for all our problems, it will wipe away the need for billions to win presidential elections. It could lower the incidence of violence during elections. It would enhance inclusion and sense of belonging on all sides.

Small parties and big parties will co-exist. No system is without political drawbacks. Some say the parliamentary could lead to a rise of ethnic parties and proliferation of self-determination and secession ideas. They dread fragmentation; the very problem a powerful centre of the presidential system was instituted to contain. That is the anxiety of those who are reluctant to accept power devolution and regionalization.

But haven’t we seen and tasted the presidential system? Haven’t we realized that a powerful centre cannot bring unity if it breeds discontent and feelings of marginalization at the periphery? Unity, we must now agree, would only endure if the collectivity works for everyone. Let us concede that the parliamentary system would breed ethnocentric parties as theorized. If the ethnic parties imbibe ethnic passions and banish poverty and corruption, and bring development to their regions, then wouldn’t we be better off. Often when unity is assumed, the aggrieved is not heard. If ethnic or sectional parties emerge and devote themselves to the development of their regions, they will negotiate and renegotiate unity. And that way inclusiveness rather than presumptuousness would become the political culture.

No one can dismiss the fundamental weaknesses of the parliamentary system. The governments aren’t as strong; they could be brought down in days, through a vote of no confidence in parliament. It is thought that such fluidity would not augur well in a polity with no strong sense of nationhood as ours. But others argue that such impermanence makes it imperative for governments to listen and seek collaboration which could banish the demons of subjugation and marginalization that power concentrated in one man could engender.

There is the argument that the parliamentary system could eliminate the checks and balances between the legislature and the executive and make the government more corrupt. On paper, that is worrisome. But a look at most Nigerian states would show that the state legislatures are effectively rubber stamps of the executive already. And what’s worse; the governors have swallowed state legislatures, yet the people pay enormously for the theoretical separation of powers. A real check might emerge if the executive is made weaker; its power diffused into the parliament. The parliamentary system could rid our political terrain of the small gods and emperors that litter our politics.

An added stabilizing factor in the parliamentary system would be the introduction of a titular president who would, on paper, be the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. It is true that when an excellent political idea arrives in Africa, it sits upside down. So the ruling party in a parliamentary system could leave all thegreat statesman we have and appoint an agbero president. But we must not let cynicism blind us to the fact that a conscientious man as president could be a stabilizing apolitical factor in the parliamentary arrangement.

The presidential system hands near absolute powers to the presidents and governors and relegates the parties. The president and governors become more potent than their parties. Party manifestos mean nothing in the end. With the parliamentary system, actual party politics would come to the fore. Even in our situation, where our parties have no ideologies and sometimes no manifestos and plans, the parliamentary system, where the prime minister is only a first amongst equals, would mean more caucusing and more of a collegiate leadership than a one-person show.

We have to make the switch to the parliamentary system, and we have to regionalize. The regions will engage in a healthy rivalry that would energize the citizenry and infuse in our apathetic population a new sense of political vigilantism. Feeding off the centre has bred indolence amongst the leaders and aloofness amongst their the pauperised citizenry.

Security

One of the strong points of the expensive presidential system is security. But we have found out for ourselves that safety comes more from prosperity and unity than military law enforcement. Haven’t we been running presidential system alongside crude federalism? Is our country not groaning under the weight of an insurgency? And are we not being nibbled at, perhaps picked apart by rampant banditry? Isn’t it true that in a few states, governors have had to share sovereignty with roguish sub-state actors by negotiating peace with, or perhaps buying it from, cocky murderous bandits in broad daylight?

Many may argue that the parliamentary system under the regional structure would imperil the stability of the country because groups like Boko-haram could fester. But isn’t it, however, reasonable to imagine that a regional structure could force the affected regions to find local political solutions to intractable problems crippling their areas, which under the presidential system, they would abandon to the president and the military.

There is another point. Consider the IPOB and the Niger Delta militants. In a presidential system with a robust centre, these groups vented their grievances on the centre. When groups are disenchanted, they ignore their local governments and confront the federal government. If we had a regional government; if we had devolution of powers to the regions who would control their resources; these groups, if they aren’t opportunistic charlatans, would channel their energies appropriately.

When one man wins the consent of an entire nation to lead the armed forces, the country should stand a better chance of a robust and unified military response against insurgents and terrorists. But there is a downside that has made itself manifest in Nigeria. The contest for the power, which is concentrated at the centre, often creates winners and losers; a situation which breeds discontent and fosters insecurity. Insecurity, we now know, can be produced by a mindless quest for power. If power is diffused, there would be less evil. Post-election, thugs slip into banditry and cultism to remain in the power equation. If politicians had only their small constituencies to chase, they might not need to generate election violence on an industrial scale to win.

CONCLUSION.

At sixty; with the imminent death of oil; after the COVID pandemic; we must shape up quickly. The presidential system has worked in many places, but it has failed here. The parliamentary system would work best in a Nigeria with power devolved to the six regions. No system can heal a polity run by opportunists, but given our weak moral and political cultures some systems can hasten our demise.

