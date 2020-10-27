NIFEST endorses cognito micronutrient powder against malnutrition

Kindly Share This Story:

In recognition of the importance of micronutrients in human nutrition, the Managing Director of Flour Mills, Nigeria plc, Dr Paul Gbadedo has endorsed Cognito Micronutrient Powder, (MNP) introduced by the Micronutrient Laboratories Limited as a contribution to fighting the threat of infant malnutrition in Nigeria.

Gbadedo who is also the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology, NIFEST, unveiled the new micronutrient powder formulation at the sidelines of the 44th annual conference of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology.

Gbadedo observed that Nigeria needs to pay closer attention to nutrition. “It is true that we have carbohydrates, protein, fats, but micronutrients are very critical in avoiding malnutrition and malnourishment especially in the younger ones.”

According to the Micronutrient Laboratoratories Limited, Cognito MNP would enhance the nutritional value of food served to children from six months to five years with the addition of Cognito.

Statistics from the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF showed that Nigeria has the second-highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a national prevalence rate of 32 per cent of children under five. An estimated 2 million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), but the country reaches only two out of every ten children affected with treatment. The Joint Child Malnutrition Estimates, 020 by the organisations eports that 144 million children under-5 are stunted (too short for their ge), 47 million are wasted (oo thin for their height) and 38 million children under 5 are overweight.

Speaking, Chief Innovation Officer, Micronutrient Laboratories Limited, Dr Kenny Acholonu averred that Cognito MNP was a readily available micronutrient powder for optimising the nutritive value of local foods for all malnourished children including those in challenging settings such as conflict areas, IDPs, and poverty-chains.

Acholonu said the micronutrient formulation is a direct response to the challenge thrown by international agencies bothered with the high incidence of infant mortality traceable to food deficiencies and the lack of local capacity.

