Newly elected Udi town union leadership prioritizes water, ICT

By Dennis Agbo

The Udi Progressives Union, UPU, in Udi local government area of Enugu state has itemized provision of potable water in the community and empowerment of its youths with Information Communication Technology, ICT, skills as set out priorities for its newly elected Town Union Executive.

Newly elected President General of the Town Union, Dr. Chinedu Onyia made the disclosure shortly after his election at the community’s town hall square.

Onyia polled 71 out of 80 votes to beat three other contestants in the delegate election that was abinitio stalled due to disagreement among the community members, leading up to litigation that was resolved with an order of court that legalized the last weekend’s election.

The new President General, Onyia, also noted that the Udi Town leadership will queue into all the Enugu state/World Bank partnership programmes for Community development to ensure that the community’s infrastructure and human capital development potentials are maximized.

Onyia said: “The first agenda we have is to unite our people. Before now there have been discordant voices in the community, people with diverse interests, and so the first thing we want to achieve is to unite the community, to bring everybody to be on the same page.

“Secondly, we made it clear during our campaign that we are going to focus on our youths, do many empowerment programmes to get our youths up and doing. We have designed to set up a computer center in our town hall that will be able to train our youths free of charge.

“We have a water challenge in the community and this administration will do everything humanly possible to liaise with relevant government agencies to ensure that we have water running in all the villages in Udi town. We will focus on this immediately after our inauguration.

“What we intend to do again is to liaise with the government agencies, and it’s not only the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) because there are so many projects going on for communities and what we intend to do is to have one-on-one interface with all of them, discuss with them on how they could assist us and what is expected of us as a community. I want to assure you that whatever is expected of us as a community, we will do it to ensure that we benefit from these government programmes.”

Onyia hinted that the community was having challenges with the Town union constitution, but intends to review and update the over 20 years document to be in tune with the realities of the day.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Chief Emmanuel Oyii declared the conduct of the town union election as peaceful, transparent, free and fair, noting that the state ministry of Rural Development was informed about conduct of the election.

Other community members that were elected in the new executive include Mr. Okwudili Chime as Secretary, Chika Nevoene as financial secretary, Josephat Nebo as Treasurer, and Ike Onyia as provost.

The election was supervised by the security agencies in Udi local government area that included the Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, and the State Intelligence Bureau.

A community member, Chief Flavour Eze congratulated the the new President General and tasked him to fulfill his campaign promises now that he has been elected.

Eze urged the new executive to imbibe unity, peace and development in the town union administration.

