Newcastle ace Saint-maximin signs new six-year deal

Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin has signed a new deal to stay at St James’ Park until 2026.

The Frenchman was already under a long-term contract, having signed an initial six-year deal when he joined the Magpies in August 2019 following a £16million transfer from Nice.

Saint-Maximin impressed during his debut Premier League season, playing 30 times and scoring four goals.

“Everybody gives me love and when you have this, I feel it’s my home and I hope this stays my home for a long time.

“Every club I’d been before, the fans loved me – but not like the Newcastle fans.

“That’s really important, because for me, you have the football and everything, but you have the human and they give me something different. So if I can give back to the supporters and to the club with a new deal, I’m really happy.”

Magpies manager Steve Bruce said: “We’re absolutely delighted that he’s committed his future here. We’re delighted to be keeping him – and he’s delighted to be staying.

“I’m sure the supporters will be delighted with the news. He’s had an introduction now to what life in the Premier League is like and with Allan, the world is at his feet.

“He can go as far as he wants to go, because he’s got the talent to do it.”

