New Smart City Solution Designed to Combat Fire Outbreaks in Lagos: Truth or Hoax?

A recent development has arisen in Lagos to deploy a smart device in homes, offices, and all properties across the state that can detect fire, gas leaks, and smoke.

The infrastructure of the detection device which has been named ‘Lunoid’ is being developed closely with the technical team of the Lagos state fire service department.

Aligning with the Lagos State Government agenda to create a smart city, Lunoid Limited and its marketing firm, TitansTech, have come up with a tech solution through the ministry of special duties and the ministry of science and technology, to curb the alarming rate of fire incidences in the state. The project is also geared towards making the fire service department more efficient in responding swiftly to fire incidences across the state.

According to our sources, the device is said to be so advanced that it is structured to detect smoke, fire or gas leaks. The owner of the property will be automatically notified within a minute of detection via a mobile app installed on their mobile device. An immediate signal will also be sent to the watchtower of the fire service department which will immediately prompt them into action.

From the information we’ve gathered, the device structure has been fully developed and it is expected that the deployment of this commendable project will create at least five thousand employment opportunities. We are still unclear on how that will work but we have our fingers crossed on the matter. However, we can confirm that the device has gone through a series of rigorous testing and is confirmed to be working perfectly.

We would continue to keep the public updated on upcoming developments. We do have some reservations about the government building an advanced solution like this. However, it cannot be denied that due to the incessant fire outbreaks in the state, this project definitely comes as a welcome development and will be helpful for Lagos state and its people. We can all agree that we do need an advanced system that can increase the response time of the fire service department in responding swiftly to fire outbreaks.

