New boss Waldrum drums new agenda for Super Falcons

Newly appointed Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum has said his goal is to take the Nigerian team to new heights in women football development.

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF settled for Waldrum to prepare the team for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations and the 2023 World Cup that follows.

The Super Falcons have been without a coach after Swede coach Thomas Denerby left and the team failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, which has been moved to next year.

“I want everyone to know that I am extremely excited about being your coach for the Super Falcons,” Waldrum told Goal.

“It’s been a dream of mine for some time now. I appreciate Mr. Amaju Pinnick and his faith in me and our staff to bring the Super Falcons to new heights.

“I also understand the full commitment that it takes for my time, for training camps, games, scouting, player management, staff development, and of course team development.

“These expectations are very clear and I’m anxious to get started. In fact, I will be the one pushing the federation for more opportunities to prepare and train, I’m quite sure.

