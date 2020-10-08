WATCH: Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels quash marriage crisis rumour in new video

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Some days ago the social media space was awash with news of possible crack in the seemingly perfect marriage of Ned and Regina Nwoko after the couple reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Available information to Vanguard from a reliable source has it that it was Regina who advertently unfollowed her husband when she was trying to upload a video on her page.

However, the source confirms there is no cause for alarm as the marriage remains as solid as ever.

The rumour, when it went to town was welcomed by many on the heels of a story that had early made rounds that the billionaire husband is romancing another actress.

The source backed his claim with the video of the husband and wife having fun at a shooting range yesterday, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 somewhere in Delta State in the midst of family and friends.

