Breaking News
Translate

Ned Nwoko holds talks with DG Governors Forum on Malaria Eradication in Nigeria

On 12:55 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

malaria

Prince Ned Nwoko today held valuable talks with the Director General of Nigerian Governors Forum Mr A. B Okauru on the need for Nigerian Governors across the Federation to key into the Malaria Eradication Project.

Ned explained the strategies for Environmental clean up which includes setting up 3 recycling plants on each state of the Federation and getting the state and local governments to buy into the project.

Prince Ned was accompanied by the Malaria Project Coordinator Chukwuebuka Anyaduba. The Director General who was once in Cuba for a Malaria Programme stressed on the need for Nigeria to be malaria free.

He welcomed the initiative of the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation and emphasised on the fact that it was long over due for Nigeria to be free from the burden of malaria.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!