Ndokwa Neku union, electoral committee members announce resignation

Kindly Share This Story:

The Committee Members of Ndokwa Neku Union, Election Committee, Tuesday, announced their resignation from the union, pegging their reason to a publication carried by this medium on the 6th of October, 2020.

Disclosing this in a statement jointly signed by Chris Uzoalu, Secretary NNU electoral committee and Ken Okolugbo, Chairman, NNU electoral committee, the union said: “We, the Committee Members of Ndokwa Neku Union, Election Committee, duly constituted and inaugurated by the outgone NNU EXCO led by Chief Johnson Opone on 18th March 2020, regretfully wish to bring to the notice of the entire Ndokwa Nation our decision to resign our membership which took effect from the 10th of October 2020.

This is as a result of the current publication by the Ndokwa Neku Union, Caretaker Committee in VANGUARD Newspaper, page 9 of 6th October 2020. We do not agree that an out dated constitution of 2013 will be relied upon to carry out this important process of transition to an elected body to steer the ship of Ndokwa Nation. It is in the public domain that in 2014 & 2019 the constitution of NNU was reviewed and adopted by the general Assembly . We are also not comfortable with the Electoral register which will have list of the Delegates to vote in that ELECTION to be prepared on our behalf.

The integrity of any election begins with the VOTERS LIST. Our major reason for postponing that election was due to COVID 19 where the circumstances have become convenient to hold an election before now.

READ ALSO:

As a responsible Committee and having made wide consultations towards the release of our electoral process ab initio, we cannot align nor stake our integrity with an electoral arrangement that has usurped our core mandate and does not solicit the confidence of the electorates.

Meanwhile, we thank the out gone President General and EXCO, for assembling our team of high calibre trusted men and women, our traditional rulers and major stakeholders who in the course of our consultations with them, offered very useful ideas that propelled the Committee to have achieved so much in the direction of organizing an election into our APEX body.

We will not hesitate to serve in future when called upon if the process is in the right direction and accepted by all. “We have since made our open letter of resignation available to High Chief Johnson Opone who consented fully with us as the actions of the CTC is not in line with the aims and objectives of why our committee was set up initially”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: