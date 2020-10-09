NDESC warns against blackmailing Nmah in the media

Kindly Share This Story:

A good governance advocacy group, Niger Delta Economic and Social Justice Coalition (NDESC), has cautioned those behind the sponsored failed media attacks on the Chairman, Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), Mr Paul Nmah to desist from their actions or face the full wrath of the law.

Reacting to an online publication calling for the sack of DIDA Chairman, over alleged discrepancies in his names as it appears in his certificates, NDESC, said Nmah has never engaged in forgery and has done creditable well since assuming office as Chairman of DIDA and that no amount of sponsored media attacks will deter him from achieving the goals of the agency.

NDESC in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Comrade Akpos Oghenetega and Secretary, Comrade Odudu Tosan, decried the attempts by a faceless and nonexistent group which calls itself, Niger Delta Movement for Peace, Justice and Development (NDMPJD), to defame a performing political office holder.

The statement also noted that from their investigations, the supposed National Coordinator of NDMPJD, Comrade Oghenebrume Egbe, who allegedly signed the statement is fake and does not exist, hence they urged the public to disregard the publication as the handiwork of a mischief-maker and a fugitive of the law, Mr Mama Sinnoje, who is currently on asylum in Canada.

The statement which read in parts:

“We the leadership of Niger Delta Economic and Socio-Justice Coalition (NDESC) condemn attempts by some faceless group masquerading as Niger Delta Movement for Peace, Justice and Development (NDMPJD), with one fake Comrade Oghenebrume Egbe as National Coordinator, to blackmail and defame the Chairman, Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), Mr Paul Nmah.

While not denying them their freedom to hold an opinion and express same within the boundaries of the law, we condemn the attempt by NDMPJD and its sponsor to blackmail Mr Paul Nmah.

The issues raised to say the least, amount to cheap blackmail and spreading of falsehood against Mr Nmah.

Under the leadership of Mr Paul Nmah as the Chairman, Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), Delta State Government has recorded a lot of achievements from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed with investors and has attracted direct foreign investments worth billions of Naira to the State.

One of such projects that are waiting to be inaugurated is the$20 million Umutu Gas Plant, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State in partnership with Platform Petroleum and over 600 Deltans have been employed there. They are working and earning a living and many more were engaged at different levels of the construction stage of the project.

Other ongoing key projects attracted by the agency include; Mechanic Village, along the express worth N5.6 billion, Warri Tanker Park worth N10 billion, among others which are in different stages of completion.

We give Thegeniusmedia 21 days to apologize to Nmah and retract the story or face legal actions., as such will unveil the real sponsors of the story.”

When contacted Mr Mama Sinnoje owned up to sponsoring the media attacks, noting that he just started.

According to him; “this is just the beginning, Nmah have not seen anything, by the time I am through with him, he will go into hiding.

This is just the first stage, the battle plans are in four stages, we will release more documents soon,” he boasted.

