NBM tasks FG on sustainable reform of policing in Nigeria

By Moses Nosike

The National leadership of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM Worldwide) has tasked the Federal Government of Nigeria, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Police Service Commission to engage on an all inclusive stakeholders participation towards a holistic and sustainable reform of policing in Nigeria.

The movement stated that Nigerian Police, which has a statutory responsibility of protecting lives and properties of its citizens, should not be found taking lives and harassing people through unprofessional conducts of some bad eggs within the force.

The president of the organisation, Chief Engr. Felix Kupa who said this in a press statement made available to journalists added that the movement stand in solidarity with Nigerians in the #ENDSARS protest by resisting the unprofessional conduct of men of the now dissolved Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) whose operations have led to the infringement of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

He called on the government to go beyond restructuring the police force, but to also re-orientate the officers towards modern and humane ways of policing. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing the welfare of member of the Nigeria police force as part of the restructuring process.

According to him, “as an organization that preaches social justice and equality in a civil and sane society, we cannot fold our hands and watch evil overcome good in our society.

“Although the unit has been disbanded recently and replaced with the new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), the Inspector General of Police should listen to the protesters demand of halting the use of force against protesters, unconditional release of arrested citizens, prosecution of officers culpable of extra-judicial killings, amongst other demands, Kupa noted.

Chief Kupa stressed that despite the announcement of the scrapping of the SARS unit, there are still reported cases of police brutality on peaceful protesters.

He further advised the protesters to maintain standard legal guidelines for conducting a peaceful protest without taking the laws into their hands and also to maintain Covid-19 safety measures.

