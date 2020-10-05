NBA agitated over fate of abducted member

Kindly Share This Story:

All hands on deck to ensure her timely release — Police

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Police in Rivers state says “all hands are on deck to ensure timely release” of Port Harcourt lawyer, Paulette Abisola Ajayi, from kidnappers who abducted her Sunday night.

Police Spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, gave the assurance after the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) alerted Governor Nyesom Wike and the Commissioner of Police (CP), Rivers State Command, Joseph Mukan, to expedite actions at securing freedom for Paulette, daughter of Ngozi Ajayi, also a lawyer.

President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata, said in a statement that the body of lawyers has also set up a task force to connect with the relevant stakeholders in rescuing the victim.

Akpata, recalling witness account of the incident narrated that, “Paulette was abducted by at least four gunmen dressed in combat fatigues and dark t-shirts in front of her home in Rumukurushi, Obio Akpor Local Government Area (LGA), Port Harcourt as she was waiting for her gate to be opened.

“Her mother and others who tried to prevent her from being taken away were brutalised and shot at by these men who eventually dragged Bisola out of her car and took her away in a white Toyota Venza.

“The increasing spate of such incidents is indeed disheartening. I have spoken to Bisola’s mother to assure her of our support and assistance towards the rescue of her daughter.

I have also spoken to the Governor of Rivers, the Attorney General of the State, and the Rivers Police Command to request their assistance in ensuring the safe return of our colleague.

“I have also set up a Task Force to collaborate with the relevant authorities and do all that is possible to see to Bisola’s speedy release. She will also remain in our prayers.”

