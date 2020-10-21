National Water Resources Bill: Ortom threatens to lead march against passage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has threatened to lead a protest march against the plot to have the National Water Resources bill imposed on Nigerians despite its rejection by the majority of the people.

The Governor who described the bill as evil urged the federal government to tell Nigerians why it was bent on foisting an unpopular piece of legislation on the people in a democratic setting after they had roundly rejected it.

The Governor who spoke in Makurdi during a press conference on the ongoing End SARS protests in the country urged members of the National Assembly to throw out the bill in line with the wishes and aspirations of the majority of Nigerians.

He said, “just like it failed the first time and the second time, the bill will still fail the third time. That is an evil bill.

“Why must you impose a law on people who are saying no to it, in a democratic setup, what is their interest? That is the suspicion and this is what we are saying. And if care is not taking I will also lead a march tagged End Water Bill.

“What is the point wanting to foist your desire on the people. And like a said before, because we have seen a lot of insincerity in the handling of the herdsmen matter, so our suspicion is that this Water Bill thing is another Ruga in disguise, it is open grazing in another form. It is also another cattle colony to give them control.

“Otherwise we know that the issue of land is with the State Governors, so why must you bring a law that will give you control over land in the states. Of course the people are saying no to it.”

The Governor described the ongoing End SARS protects rocking the country as a function of failure on the part of leaders to address the challenges confronting the nation that had left the youths in despondency.

According to him, “the protests have challenged us as leaders of this country to rise and demonstrate sincerity in tackling the problems of Nigeria. The protesting youths are asking salient questions that deserve only honest answers backed by the commitment on the part of the leadership of this country.”

Vanguard

