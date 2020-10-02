Breaking News
NASS appoints Akubueze substantive Clerk House of Reps, confirms Ojo as CNA

By Tordue Salem,Abuja

The management of National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on Friday, approved the appointment of Mr Chinedu Akubueze as the substantive Clerk of the House of Representatives. The Commission also confirmed the appointment of Mr.Amos Olatunde Ojo, as substantive Clerk of the National Assembly.

Mr Akabueze’s appointment according to the Commission takes effect from 25th November 2020.
The current Clerk of the House of Representatives, Mr Patrick Giwa is expected to retire in November 2020

Mr Giwa was appointed Acting Clerk of the House on November 26th, 2018.
In the same vein, the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) also confirmed 14 other management staff.

Ojo took over from the Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

A statement by the chairman of NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi said the Commission had on 17th and 20th July appointment Ojo, Akabueze and other management staff to their different positions on acting capacity.

