NANS president gives FG 7 days ultimatum to call strike off

The National Association of Nigerian Students have urged President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to look into the crisis rocking the Educational system in the nation which has resulted to 7 months old strike in the nation.

In a press statement issued by the newly sworn in president of the Association, Chidi Ilogebe, he explained that the only way the federal government can ensure that it depopulate the high numbers of youths who are on the streets protesting and fronting the EndSARS movement is by ensuring that it ensure that students are adequately returned back to the classrooms across the 36 states of the federation.

According to him,”We urge the Federal Government to resolve all issues with the ASUU within the next 7 days and also call on the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 to quicken process of releasing the comprehensive protocols that will allow Nigerian tertiary institutions to reopen for lectures.

“The government desires that the protests be depopulated, the best way is to reopen our

campuses. This does not mean that we condemn the motive of the protests. The cases of police brutality generally got out of hand and was worthy to be protested against however, we believe it will be better for Nigeria as a country that the youths are in classrooms breaking new grounds than on the streets protesting.

“This call means that the government should step up its response to the demands and be more proactive. At least killer SARS officers who had been identified directly with some of these atrocities and who are still walking free should be immediately arrested and paraded. This move we believe will help de-escalate tension and assuage the protesters”.

