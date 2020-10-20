Breaking News
NANS executives pass vote of confidence on Bamidele

Executive members of the National Association of Nigerian Students have passed a vote of confidence on its President, Bamidele Akpan, maintaining that he has done well so far in office.

Ojo Raymond, NANS Vice President, External Affairs disclosed this at a Press conference in Abuja on Tuesday after an expanded exco meeting of the association endorsed the transition process empaneled by him and urge him to stay focused on relieving leadership as planned by the CPC to a united Zone D of NANS, whom the Presidency is due in December.

Raymond berated the embattled Senate President of the association, Abubakar Gambo for singlehanded appointing a government appointee against the spirits and letters of the NANS Constitution as acting President.

He maintained that Chidi Ilogebe remains suspended due to his appointment as government official, an act the constitution of NANS frowns at.

