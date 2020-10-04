N1m up for grabs as talent hunt show, TTS unveils judges

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

A new talent show dubbed “Talent Thrones’ will see popular comedians, McAbbey and Koffi, Segun Lawal, Dr. Shuaibu Huseeini, Kenny Saint Brown, Sir Emeka Nwokedi and Chigozie Wisdom as Judges and coaches for the inaugural edition of the show.

Others are Koffi Da Guru, Owengee, Ice Nweke, Henry Akubuiro and Lydian John.

Unveiling the show recently with a call for submission of video entries from interested participants, a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Trustees, Institute for Foresight and Leadership, Mr. Gideon Etireri, said TTS is designed to be the voice of the unknown creators and a platform to nurture them into positive influencers in the society.

According to him, participants are expected to register free via the website between last Monday and October 11, and submit their initial two-minute video on the website.

The audition, which will be virtual, will begin on October 24. Just as the show is open to adults of 18 years and above who possess a government-issued identification.

A grand prize of N1 million is up for grabs by the winner.

He said the TTS’ goal is to provide a credible platform that discovers, mentors, and empowers the new talents as well as promotes their arts in singing, dancing, comedy, monologue, poetry and other genres.

“Our target is to rediscover, mentor, empower and promote at least 25 young creative people yearly. There are so many unknown but talented young creative in the remote villages of Africa. They will never get a chance to hone their skills and impact society with their gifts, except someone reaches out to them. So, TTS has a mission to provide credible platform that discovers, mentors, and empowers these new talents and promotes their arts,” he said.

Etireri noted that TTS offers a platform where young people could express themselves, have opportunity to receive feedback and perspectives from experts as well as receive mentorship by the institute for Foresight and Leadership for a year after the contest. He observed that though there are many talent shows in Africa, but that those platforms rarely offer post-event programmes for winners and other contestants.

