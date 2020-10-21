N100m gift: Soun of Ogbomoso rejects N90m

Kindly Share This Story:

Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has politely rejected a gift of N90m by Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde for renovation his palace which was attacked by hoodlums during #EndSARS protest in the town.

The monarch turned down the gift in a letter dated October 19, 2020, addressed to Governor Makinde. The governor had pledged a donation of N100m for the repairs of the vandalized palace.

Oba Oyewumi explained that the damages incurred during the unfortunate incident would be taken care of by a coordinated community effort of Ogbomoso sons and daughters. The King further stated that a N10m released by the Governor would be added to the contributions of his subjects.

Part of the letter read, “allow me to use this medium to express the appreciation of my people and myself for the kind gesture by Your Excellency in pledging the sum of N100m for the cost of the repairs and renovation of the Palace from the damages of the attack and an immediate disbursement of the sum of N10m”.

“However, subsequent to your visit, and in a gesture truly representative of the good and peace-loving people of Ogbomoso, a coordinated community of Ogbomoso sons and daughters have also taken up the responsibility for the repairs and renovation of their Palace and the repair and renovation work has commenced.”

“In consequence of this development, and the assessment done, there is no need to disburse the balance of the sum of N90m.

“May I reiterate my advice during your visit that avenues and opportunities to engage our teeming youth who are largely unemployed or underemployed be assiduously explored to keep them meaningfully engaged and not idle. I have no doubt in my mind that under your able leadership this will be done.”

“With respect to the misguided ones who violated the sacred sanctity of Aafin Ogbomoso, as the father of all, they are forgiven for their mistake and misdeed in the knowledge that they have retraced their steps and mended their ways for the future and will no longer allow themselves to be misguided”.

“Once again, my sincere thanks to you for your support and interest in upholding the traditional institution of Oyo State and by extension Yorubaland.”

“May God grant you wisdom and success as you steer the affairs of Oyo State”.

