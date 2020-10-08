My sister is not bipolar – Actress Chacha Eke’s brother blasts her hubby

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Aik Eke, brother of Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, has reacted strongly to a video made by his sister claiming to have been diagnosed of bipolar disorder.

Taking to his Instagram page, Aik stated his sister isn’t bipolar, that there’s a cover up. He also called out Chacha’s husband for trying to clear his name at his wife’s expense, even though he’s allegedly not innocent.

His post reads:

“I don’t like drama, I don’t like fight on social media, I prefer to be low key on social media. But I won’t ignore this because it’s all shades of wrong and evil. Firstly, Chacha has not used a phone for the past five days and she did not post that video.

Secondly she does not have bipolar disorder. Thirdly, I don’t know how that video was made. Why did he post such information without her consent because she’s not aware that he posted that video. I wonder why he is in a haste to clear his name at her expense. Someone you claim to love.

Next time, use your IG account if you desperately want to clear your name. Meanwhile, for every smart moves, I’m here to counter it. Slow your roll, let sleeping dogs lie. That I said it’s not a case of domestic violence does not mean you are innocent. The world knows there is a cover up here. Be careful Mr. Man.”

