My music is yet to gain desired global recognition, says RnB Singer Ayodele

By Gabriel Olawale

Ayodele Excel Bishi, with stage name Ayo Bishi, is a unique blend of RnB and Afro Pop. He has expressed these features through five tuneful songs he has to his credit.

Since he delved into music seven years ago, Ayodele’s dream like every other artiste is to go global

Although he recorded his first track titled, “Confirmation” five years ago, the fast rising Afro Pop artiste says his song is yet to hit the global scene, hence, he strives to trail the music race.

“One of the most exciting thing for me is how much patience I’ve invested. Truth is despite so much hard work and efforts I’ve put into it, my song is still not as global as I want. In all, I count it all joy. Like they say, we move,” he chuckled.

Unfazed by the current challenges, Ayodele is one artiste Nigerians should watch out for. He is resilient and persistent.

For the soulful singer, he is an independent artiste signed to Prince OJ Music Worldwide where he dropped two tracks plus his initial three.

Ayodele has also made two music videos to that effect. “One for Confirmation and the other for Kuwecha. Before the end of the Year I will drop my EP (what’s the full word for EP),” he announced.

With the advent of Covid-19 and its alarming effect on all industries, Ayodele made the internet his stage and the sound his voice.

The artiste leveraged on social media like Instagram and a few other apps to keep music lovers abuzz.

Although there has been an influx of singers. Some for the passion and others for the fame. Ayodele has this to say, “I’m an artiste because this is my calling. This is what God brought me to this world to do,” he said boldly while rehearsing plans for his career.

As an R&B singer, Ayodele loves good music too. He does not only sing for others to listen, he sits and listens to other inspiring songs to massage his dreams.

“I’m a big fan of Lucky Dube, Majek Fashek, Akon, and Wizkid among a handful of others,” he expounded.

