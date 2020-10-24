My aim is to own largest bitcoin bank in the world  – Williams Ifejika

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onaolapo olalekan oduola

Aspiring to own one of the world’s biggest business empire they say is aiming too high, but a lot of people own several businesses and companies doing excellently great, one can only work hard, stay focused and determined to achieve set goals.

Linus Williams Ifejika is an avid businessman who runs the world of crypto currency through his business B-lord Group of Company.

The young man who hails from Ebenebe , Awka north, Anambra state Nigeria, and was born on the 14th of March 1998, facilitated his academic learning at St Gokate High school obiaruku delta state, and proceeded with tertiary education, then bagged a brilliant results in Businesses Administration at Anambra state university Uli, and looks forward to broadening his horizon by having series of qualifications in his name.

Coming from a nation where a 9-5 job is only for the strong willed, and barely meets the needs of an average Nigerian, he created a job for himself and others.

Linus Williams ifejika fine tunes why his businesses sets out to be what it is already, and molded the data from the designed online financial trading systems and platforms.

The vibrant goal driven, skilled and ardent entrepreneur is business driven and gets his inspiration to add to the Nigerian economy through the toughness of the society. He saw the need to start a crypto currency business because that is what the young men in the society ventures into and it is such a great way to be profitable.

Looking at how things played out, in every situation, he sees happiness as a way of defeating negativity, and he is passionate about happiness and loves to stay indoor, but with friends around, thinking and strategizing on how to make the most of available resources and time.

Linus Williams Ifejika aims to build, and own one of the largest and biggest bitcoin bank in the world which would be known for transparency, reliability, competence, and also use that medium to serve as a consultancy institution regarding crypto currency that would as well train youngsters who are interested in the field. And also sensitize people with little or no idea about crypto currency and those who had bad experience in the field would pass through an evaluation process.

He sees Tony Elumelu as his mentor in the business field, and he is working relentlessly to see he achieves that.

Vanguard

