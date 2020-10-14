Music found me after I lost my father at 16— Nigeria rapper, Sasco Breez

Kindly Share This Story:

Sasco Osayamen Hope, better known by his stage name “Sasco Breez” is a rapper, singer, DJ and dance hall artiste, rising swiftly up the ranks of quality music content providers in Nigeria.

An excellent songwriter, armed with a genius intellect and the foresight to turn that genius into beautiful melody, Sasco was born an indigene of Edo State, on August 3, 1995, to a family of five boys, and has since been burdened with the urge to make music.

He lost his dad when he was 16, just around the time he decided to take his music career to a professional standard, which made life a lot more difficult for him and the rest of his family.

However, unrelenting, Sasco Breez continued to make music, pushing his grind even harder, all the way till he happened to get into a European college.

While in Europe, the young promising artiste lost his way a bit, getting involved in a bunch of nefarious activities eventually leading to him dropping out of college.

His time there, however, was not wasted. He had an opportunity to record banging content in renowned studios over in Italy, like Megapoints Studios and a few others.

Eventually, Sasco continued his studies to become an engineer and has since been seeing a positive new trend of productivity in his art and academics.

He is currently signed under the Quality Sounds record label, an inspiring tale of hard work and good old perseverance.

A few of his sensational content like his debut single “Intarnational” are available on all digital platforms and have been making significant ripples around the world.

The young music beast has since been extra motivated to make his name resonate across Nigeria and even the entire world with his diligent focus in improving his content, and delivering enjoyable new sound to his supporters.

Sasco Breez’s music is inspired by a few icons of both the past and present like D.M.X, Tory Lanez, Wizkid, Lucky Dube, Victor Uwaifo and Fela Kuti.

It’s no wonder his musical prowess is padded with a fresh new twist to it.

