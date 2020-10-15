Mortgage Bank rebrands for superior quality services to customers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Leading financial and investment services company, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, has expressed its determination to offer superior quality products and services to all customers regardless of their status or location.

The bank recently, changed its name to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.

In a statement by the management of the bank on Sunday said the name change followed the approval granted to it by the Central Bank of Nigeria and Corporate Affairs Commission.

It also announced the launch of a new mobile app, named TRUSTMOBILE, and a new corporate website.

According to management of the bank, the developments was a fallouts of the strategies introduced by the new management of the bank, led by seasoned banker and technocrat, Mr. Adekunle Adewole, to ensure that it effectively discharges its commitments to it’s growing customer base.

The bank’s management was recently overhauled, while its board of directors was also reconstituted, following the acquisition of majority shareholding in it by Cititrust Holdings Plc.

According to a statement by the management of the bank, with the increasing cultural diversity of its fast growing customer base, it became necessary for it to adopt an image which correctly reflects its current outlook and strategic focus.

The statement further said that the name change is also a reflection of its corporate transformation plan, which primarily aims at delivering superior quality products and services to all customers, regardless of their status or location.

On the newly introduced mobile app and corporate website, the bank said both became necessary due the phenomenal growth it has achieved within a very short period and the need to adopt a multi-channel approach to service delivery for an enhanced customer experience.

Speaking on the development, chairman of the bank, Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh, said the new name reflects the renewed vision of the reconstituted board to transform LivingTrust into a leader in the nation’s financial landscape.

According to Jimoh, the new board which comprises tested administrators, technocrats and financial experts with track records of excellence, has mapped out strategies that would ensure the bank remains the partner of choice in the business of mortgage finance in the country.

On his own part, the bank’s Managing Director said the change of name reflects the evolution of Omoluabi Mortgage Bank over the past 27 years from a regional powerhouse to an emerging leading national player in the mortgage finance sub-sector of the economy.

