Monguno LGA of Borno attacked by Boko Haram ― Sources

On 1:35 am
By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State was on Wednesday attacked by Boko Haram members, with sounds of gunshots and explosions, leaving thousands of residents and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) scamper for safety. reliable security sources have said.

This is coming barely few hours after a stakeholders meeting on peaceful coexistence was held in Maiduguri with governor Babagana Umara Zulum and Minister of State, Agriculture Hon Mustapha Baba Shehuri and other prominent traditional and religious leaders were in attendance.

Monguno is north about 70km drive from Maiduguri the state capital which hosted thousands of IDPs mostly from Kukawa, Dikwa and Marte council areas.

