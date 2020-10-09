Monarch, subjects deny sponsoring plots to shut down oil facilities in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

THE Odiologbo of Oleh clan, HRM Ovrawah Omogha I and the Ukolobi, Okpohro and Enuru families of Isoko South local government area of Delta State have denied reports claiming that they sponsored protests leading to the shutdown of oil facilities operated by Heritage Energy Oil Servicing limited and Agip Oil Company at the Oleh/Olomoro flow station.

The monarch through the Otota of the kingdom, Chief Benjamin Onojerame and landowners’ families also known as Itesa represented by Chief Obaro Ekokobe in separate statements, described the allegations contained in a publication as false noting that if not corrected, may be presumed by some persons in the society as correct hence the need to set the records straight adding that they are at peace with the companies.

According to Chief Ekokobe, “It is surprising that touts, disgruntled and illegitimate persons would come up with a publication that some persons are miscreants while we knew very well that they are probably non-indigenes of Oleh whom are structured by neighboring communities to cause mayhem.

“As the paramount leader of Oleh kingdom, the supremacy lies with the Odiologbo and every other authority under him, and we are the landlords of the facilities and on no account should any one bridge the existing peace between the Itesa quarter people who are the landlords, the nine families, the Odiologbo and the oil company.”

On his part, Chief Onojerame on behalf of the monarch, said: “When the oil companies came in the early 60s they never discussed with communities rather with families and that of Oleh was not an exception and it is never true that the traditional ruler organized some persons to go and shut down the flow station.

“The traditional ruler is a man of peace; Oleh is a land of peace that would not want to experience any crisis because we are yet to recover from the past one few years ago. While I never deny the position of Chief Alakri as the president of Oleh Community Development Union, OCDU, I also want to put the record straight that the publication he made against the monarch and Itesa quarter people are concocted lies from the pit of hell and the general public should disregard it.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

