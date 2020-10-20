Mmofra: Aflik TV partners Animaxfyb Studios for new animation project

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular African-American based media outlet, Aflik TV releases Mmofra through a partnership with Animaxfyb Studios.

Mmofra is an animated educational children’s program that teaches children how to read alphabets, numbers, shapes, colors, and more age-appropriate topics to help in preparing them for school in a fun way.

The program was launched on Monday, October 19, 2020 across selected streaming platforms including Amazon Prime. Artwork used for the program has also been featured on popular NewYork’s Times Square Bill board.

The founder AnimaxFYB Studios , Francis Y. Brown said the program was set up to connect interesting African stories to the global film industry.

“Africans and African stories are not represented in the global film industry. We are on a quest to change that: providing meaningful, engaging, and indigenous content for African families on the continent and in the diaspora”, he said.

On his part, CEO AflikTV, Akeju expressed delight over the launch of the program.

He noted that the distribution of the work by AnimaxFYB was a great opportunity to expand African inspired content which is peculiar to Aflik TV services.

“Francis. Y. Brown is an extraordinary filmmaker especially in his animation work. It is great to have our children see a reflection of themselves in film”, he added.

