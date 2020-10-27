Miscreants clash in Ikorodu, kill one, scores injured, properties vandalised

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Miscreants popularlly called Area Boys on Monday, took to the streets in Ikorodu axis brandishing harmful instruments thereby sending the affected areas into panic.

The separate incidents occured at Owode/Mile 12 axis, Ikorodu Central and Isiu.

While the incident was ongoing, an unidentified body was found at Owode area but Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer SP Muyiwa Adejobi could not be reached at press time.

The Owode/Mile 12 axis reportedly occured following looting of Covid-19 palliatives in the axis which spurred the local vigilance team into action and two suspects were apprehend and handed over to the Police.

However, some colleagues of the suspects were said to have regrouped and took to the street unleashing terror on road users.

According to eye witnesses’ account, the development rxtented to the Bus Rapid Transit BRT corridors where some of the buses were vandalised.

It was gathered that some vehicle owners had to abandon their vehicles and ran for their dear lives.

Shops and business places were not spared as the miscreants were said to have looted business places while owners of the businesses have scampered for safety.

It was gathered that many people were injured in the process.

An eye witness Alhaji Abudugafar Odurinde said he had to abandon the day’s activities and returned home. He said, “I went to Owode- Onirin to see my uncle when suddenly the miscreants took to the streets with matchert, cutlasses and guns. My uncle and I had to suspend the conversation and went into hiding,”

Vanguard gathered that hard time await many commuters in Ikorodu axis as owners of BRT are planning to withdraw the buses pending when normalcy will return to the area.

Similarly, Laketu, Ikorodu is currently in panic following information that cultists may clash in the area today to mark the seven days of their members who were murdered on Tuesday, last week.

At at the time of this report, shop owners in the axis have hurriedly closed for the day.

At Isiu axis, it was gathered that some land grabbers have invaded the axis to unleash terror on residents.

Scores of residents were said to have been injured while some have fled the area to avoid being caught up in the clash.

Isiu clash was said to be sponsored by a businessman who aspire to be crowned at all costs.

