Millionhomes initiative to build 1m homes by 2041

By Elizabeth Osayande

With Nigeria’s housing deficit projected at 16 to 22 million, Millionhomes, a real estate firm, has expressed desire to build one million homes by 2041.

This is just as the firm stated its commitment to helping investors tap into the opportunities in the construction sector.

Also, speaking at a virtual summit tagged “Affordable, Acceptable & Accessible Housing”, the Chief Executive Officer, Lifepage Group, Mr. Oladipupo Clement, said the housing scheme project would help Nigeria meet its housing deficit challenge, especially as the recent pandemic continues to expose every sector of the economy.

He said: “We are building one million homes by 2041. The real estate value chain has several short-term, mid-term, and long-term local and global investment opportunities, which only high net worth individuals (HNIs) can take advantage of.

“However, we are democratising access to these opportunities. House selection and investments without proper knowledge can be a bit risky in recent times. The risks can increase if individuals fall into the wrong hands.

“This type of risk has been the most commonly considered risk by investors. Despite this trend, there is still a lot to be gained by investing in landed properties.

“Investment should be made by individuals; only if one is comfortable owning a property. Investments should not be coercive.”

Clement explained that Mega Housing Summit was a series of thoughtful sessions designed by Millionhomes to proffer solutions to housing challenges in recent times.

He added that participants have opportunities to win prices through raffle draws, grants and to all-expense-paid trip.

Reiterating the importance of diversifying into real estate and leveraging technology, one of the speakers, Mr. Opeyemi Oni, noted that “as technology continues to change, people’s demand also changes.

“So, we are in the era of a technological and cultural shift, and the real estate sector is witnessing a massive U-turn.”

