Mike Pence, Indian Prime Minister to Trump, wife: Get well soon

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a quick recovery after the couple tested positive for COVID-19.
Pence expressed his well-wishes to Trump and his wife Melania, when he tweeted: “Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President (Donald Trump) and (First Lady) Melania Trump.
“We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”
Also expressing his well-wishes, Modi tweeted, “Wishing my friend (President) Donald Trump and (the first lady) a quick recovery and good health.”
Trump earlier announced that he and his wife were quarantining at home after testing positive for the infection.
Meanwhile, Trump’s senior adviser Hope Hicks has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible!” the president wrote on Twitter. (dpa/NAN)