Mike Pence, Indian Prime Minister to Trump, wife: Get well soon

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a quick recovery after the couple tested positive for COVID-19.

Pence expressed his well-wishes to Trump and his wife Melania, when he tweeted: “Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President (Donald Trump) and (First Lady) Melania Trump.

“We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

Also expressing his well-wishes, Modi tweeted, “Wishing my friend (President) Donald Trump and (the first lady) a quick recovery and good health.”

