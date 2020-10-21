Messi and Fati set Champions League records against Ferencvaros

Kindly Share This Story:

Lionel Messi became the first player to score in 16 successive Champions League campaigns after his penalty opened the scoring for Barcelona against Ferencvaros.

Barca were 2-0 up by the interval at Camp Nou, with Messi scoring from the spot in the 27th minute and Ansu Fati volleying in a second.

Messi’s strike means the Argentine superstar has now netted in Europe’s elite club competition in 16 consecutive seasons.

No player in Champions League history has scored in more campaigns overall than Barca’s number 10, who is level with Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs in that regard.

While Messi may be entering the twilight of his Barca career, one player who is at the other end of the spectrum is 17-year-old Fati.

With his 42nd-minute effort, the Spain international, who enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season last term, became the first player to have scored two Champions League goals before turning 18.

Fati added an assist shortly after the restart, turning provider for Philippe Coutinho to make it 3-0 to Ronald Koeman’s side.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: