Meet Ryan Tseko: Pilot, real estate investor

Pilot and real estate prospector, Ryan Tseko, believes in the power of human connection. “Compared to our competition, our investors have direct access to Grant and myself,” he says about his approach to business.

We have cut out all middlemen so there are no additional fees or charges when they invest with us. We are the pathfinders in this industry and will continue to be because we are highly focused on customer service and investor relations.”

Investor relations is a big part of his remit as the vice-president of Cardone Capital, a real estate firm that has dealt in over 2 billion worth of real estate business and is headed by Grant Cardone. Ryan has come a long way from being just the pilot of Grant Cardone and together the duo has led a groundbreaking effort to crowdfund real estate investments.

“In the last 25 months, Grant, I and the team were able to raise over $430,000,000 via Crowd Funding alone, a feat that no company or individual has ever conquered.” The money was raised by a combination of leveraging familial relationships, social media followerships, and reaching out to friends.

Talking about meeting Grant, Ryan says: “I was Grant’s pilot and had already built a decent size real estate portfolio in my twenties, consisting of 21 properties. I soon realize how small that really was and wanted to take my real estate profession to the next level. I sold all of my properties and started investing with Grant 6 years ago. Starting with $400,000 I invested in a portfolio consisting of 826 units located in Nashville Tennessee. 3.5 years later when Grant sold that portfolio that $400,000 turned into 1.2 million. As I continue to invest with Grant I have also contributed to the building of the Cardone Capital portfolio.”

His relationship with Mr. Cardone is an important facilitator for his goals. “Grant Cardone has inspired me to want to scale Cardone Capital,” he says, before adding, “But I love the idea of long-term cashflow with appreciation as well as depreciation from investing in real estate.”

