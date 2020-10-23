Meet Nigerian music creator, Blaisebeatz, going for the stars

Kindly Share This Story:

Born Marcel Akunwata, A native of Anambra state and grew up in Niger state. A graduate of Statistics from the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He started out as “Larryblaise” playing instruments in church and in a live band majorly in the northern part of Nigeria in 2004 before he ventured into production in 2006 before changing his brand name to “Blaisebeatz” few years after.

He went fully into production and set up his personal studio during his university days in FUT Minna, where he won a number of awards and got a lot of production credits for artists.

The talented music maker had been around but only gained little recognition when he made, Jumabee – I miss Good Music ft Soundsultan, Banky W, Niyola, Soft – Imagine, Attitude – Nkechi, Spyz-bless me he also produced three tracks off LAX’s debut album “RASAKING” namely Money, Wussup ft Duncan Mighty, Slow whine ft Maleek Berry amongst others.

Top Nigerian songs produced by Blaisebeatz include Dj Tunez ft Wizkid X Omalay and Adekunlegold-PAMI, Tekno-Suru, Skiibi-Omaema, Irene Ntale-Nyamba, Jaybreeze X Wande coal X Tiwa Savage -Eh oh Ah, Kingperry-My darligna, Ceeza Milli- Fa ya, StarboyTerri- Kill man and Adekunlegold- Something different, & Okay, Alpha P-Quarantine, Reekadobanks-Need more

Asides music he is also good at painting. The beatmakers’ upward trajectory promises to continue in 2020 as he already produced a lot of songs yet to be released with major acts like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, Dj, LAX, Davido, C Kay and Blackbonez.

